Pak must ensure sanctity of LoC: Army officials ahead of march in PoK

NEW DELHI: Pakistan’s law enforcing agencies must ensure sanctity of the Line of Control, Indian Army officials said ahead of a Pakistan military-backed march by locals from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir to the de-facto border on Friday.

The march is being planned in protest against India’s decision to abrogate provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution to withdraw Jammu and Kashmir’s special status.

Indian Army sources said Pakistan Army is using Kashmiris in PoK as cannon fodder and Indian security forces are ready to deal with any eventualities along the LoC. (AGENCIES)