No difference between Cong, Modi Govt stand on J&K: Tharoor

INDORE: Dismissing the BJP’s allegations that Congress leaders were speaking Pakistans language on scrapping of Article 370, party MP Shashi Tharoor on Thursday asserted they are only saying how the residents of Jammu & Kashmir should be treated.

The former Union Minister rejected suggestions that statements of the opposition partys leaders on nullification

of Article 370, which accorded special status to J&K, by the Centre were benefiting the neighbouring country.

Talking to reporters here, Tharoor said, “These allegations (by the BJP), that Pakistan is benefiting from our

statements on the issue of Article 370, are surprising. (AGENCIES)