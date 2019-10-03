Tiger Shroff breaks record of ‘Baaghi 2’, as ‘WAR’ smashes BO on day 1

NEW DELHI: Tiger Shroff, who is hailed as the youngest action star, has charmed a million hearts with his clean action sequences and sharp on-screen presence with his recent release ‘WAR’.

The actor’s previous action film ‘Baaghi 2’ garnered a massive first day opening of Rs 25 crore but with ‘WAR’, the actor had totally carved a new niche for himself as the film opened to a whopping Rs 53.35 crore on the first day itself which is more than two times of the actor’s previous film- setting blazing records.

Tiger’s ‘WAR’ has charted the highest grossing day in the history of the hindi film industry, highest day one for an original film is not a sequel or spin-off along with being the highest for a Gandhi Jayanti release.

Tiger's appearance and killer looks in 'WAR' have been immensely spoken of since the time it was announced.