Baji Motion Pictures takes ‘Dolly Kitty Aur who Chamakte Sitare’ to BIFF

NEW DELHI: Ace filmmaker of Bollywood Ekta Kapoor is surely on a roll as her latest film ‘Dream Girl’ is collecting some phenomenal numbers at the box office while her web show ‘The Verdict – State Vs Nanavati’ too has opened to some great responses.

Adding another feather to her cap of recent successes is her upcoming film ‘Dolly Kitty Aur who Chamakte Sitare’ which is all set for its grand premiere at Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) in Korea.

This is definitely a moment of pride for the filmmaker as its not every day that a film gets to have its world premiere at a platform as prestigious as the Busan International Film Festival.

Keeping her gown game strong, Ekta took to her social media and posted some pictures where she looked too beautiful in White-Yellow gown with a long trail. (AGENCIES)