Vaidya lays foundation stone of building block for JU’s Dept of Journalism

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 15: Principal Secretary to Government, Finance Department and Financial Advisor Universities, Santosh D Vaidya today laid the foundation stone for the building block for Department of Journalism and Media Studies at the University of Jammu.

Speaking on the occasion, Vaidya assured full support of the Government for all these developmental initiatives, emphasizing the importance of providing comprehensive facilities to all the Universities. He underscored the need to equip educational institutions with the necessary resources for nurturing young minds and empowering them to contribute significantly towards the nation’s growth.

Vaidya expressed optimism about the role the Department of Journalism and Media Studies in shaping the future of aspiring media professionals. He highlighted the importance of fostering a learning environment that encourages boldness and transparency together with a constructive and progressive approach to ensure overall development of the nation.

Vaidya specifically urged the Department of Journalism and Media Studies to cultivate the observers of tomorrow. He emphasized the essential role of journalists, saying they have to be keen observers to evaluate the obtaining trends in an objective manner and contribute towards the harmonious growth of the society. He stressed that journalists should articulate change and possess the crucial skills of boldness and confidence, qualities that should be nurtured by the institution.

JU Vice-Chancellor Prof Umesh Rai, who was also present on the occasion, expressed gratitude to the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha for his unwavering support in realizing this crucial initiative.

Dean, Planning and Development Prof Meena Sharma gave a comprehensive overview of the project. The G+2 building is designed to encompass a total area of 17719 sqft (1646.74 m²) and the estimated cost of building is Rs 4.26 crores, she added.

Registrar JU extended a formal vote of thanks. Proceedings of the event were conducted by Dr Garima Gupta, HoD Journalism and Media Studies.