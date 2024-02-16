Union Minister e-inaugurates appliance distribution camp under Rashtriya Vyoshri Yojna

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 15: Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment, Dr. Virendra Kumar, today e-inaugurated a camp for free distribution of physical aids and assisted living devices among the senior citizens under Rashtriya Vyoshri Yojna (RVY) scheme of Union Government at CRC Jammu.

Speaking on the occasion, the Union Minister said that under the leadership of Prime Minister the department has done unprecedented work for welfare of senior citizens consistently during the years. He emphasized the need of conducting such distribution camps saying that this will help in spreading awareness about the welfare schemes being run by the central Government for senior citizens to empower them.

It was informed that a total of 49 senior citizens of Jammu were pre identified with 103 assistive appliances of different category valuing worth of Rs 3.07 lakh. The identification and registration of senior citizen beneficiaries was done in the month of July 2019 by ALIMCO in association with district administration, Jammu.

The camp was organized by Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India (ALIMCO), from Mohali (Punjab) unit, working under the aegis of Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disability (DEPwD), Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment (MoSJE), in association with district administration Jammu as per new approved Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) issued by the Ministry.

Prominent among others present were Additional District Development Commissioner, Jammu, District Social Welfare Officer, Jammu, representatives from Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, officials from ALIMCO and Social Welfare.