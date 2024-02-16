Azad slams NC, PDP for deceiving J&K people

* Says both can go for alliance with BJP for power

MENDHAR, Feb 15: Former Union Minister and chairman of Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP), Ghulam Nabi Azad today slammed National Conference and PDP for deceiving the people of Jammu and Kashmir by raising emotive slogans to attain power.

Addressing a large public rally, after taking out road-march in the border town of Mendhar in district Poonch today, Azad `trained guns’ at National Conference and PDP leaders, alleging that they befooled innocent people of Jammu and Kashmir by raising slogans like-Autonomy and Self Rule. But after attaining power, they forgot those slogans. They used innocent people as their vote bank to grab power. He said the people must understand and avoid being used by such political parties.

Former Union Health Minister criticized the National Conference and the People’s Democratic Party for their opportunistic alliances and power-hungry politics. He pointed out the instances where NC and PDP collaborated with the BJP to gain power. He highlighted that while he was not made a Member of Parliament or a Minister by the BJP, leaders like Omar Abdullah held ministerial positions in previous BJP-led Governments.

Azad accused both NC and PDP of prioritizing power over the interests of the people. He warned of potential future alliances between NC and BJP, citing their power-hungry motives.

DPAP Chairman emphasized the crucial need for unity among the Pahari and Gujjar communities. He urged both communities to stand together and resist any attempts by political parties to engineer division among them. He stressed that maintaining this unity is essential for the progress and development of the region.

While congratulating Pahari community for getting the ST status, Azad emphasized that the quota of Gujjar community should remain intact and not be tampered with, as it is vital for the empowerment and socio-economic upliftment of the Gujjar community. He cautioned against divisive tactics employed by other political parties and urged a steadfast focus on addressing public issues.

Azad reiterated his commitment fostering development, peace and prosperity. He highlighted the importance of bringing back schemes like `Roshni’ to address issues of land ownership and to combat corruption effectively.

Former Chief Minister pledged to work tirelessly to eradicate corruption and promote transparency in governance. He affirmed that his focus remains on improving the socio-economic landscape of the region and creating opportunities for all.

Prominent among others who were present during the rally included- vice chairman GM Saroori, party general secretary RS Chib, Anita Thakur, Imran Zafar, Riyaz Naz, Masood Choudhary, Salman Nizami, Sunita Arora, Zahid Malik and Ishfaq Mirza.