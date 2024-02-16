NC senior leaders & former Minister Bukhari joins BJP, big jolt to party

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 15: National Conference (NC) received a jolt today after its senior leader and former Minister, Syed Mushtaq Bukhari joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) along with his hundreds of supporters at party Headquarters, Trikuta Nagar here, today.

Bukhari, two-time MLA from Surankot, and former Chairman of Pahari Board, expressed his faith in the policies and programmes of BJP Government under Prime Minister, Narendra Modi for taking care of all the sections of the society.

Bukhari and others were welcomed into the party fold by BJP JK UT president, Ravinder Raina, general secretary (Organization) Ashok Koul, general secretary, former MLC, Vibodh Gupta and other leaders.

Ravinder Raina, while addressing the gathering on the occasion said that anyone who believes in the ideology of BJP is welcomed in the party and added that Bukhari is a highly respected political, religious and social personality having 40 years experience of working in public life and has thousands of his followers throughout the UT. His joining in the BJP will further strengthen the party and the hands of PM, who has a vision for bringing peace, prosperity and progress in J&K and give a dignified life to the discriminated and neglected sections here. It is not Jammu and Kashmir only, but in entire length and breadth of the country that tall leaders of different political parties are joining BJP as they want to see India progress and prosper under the leadership of Modi.

Ashok Koul said that the Prime Minister has a deep understanding of the issues relating Jammu and Kashmir that is why people from every nook and corner of the UT are joining BJP in large numbers day by day and with this mass support Modi will come to power for third consecutive term.

Vibodh Gupta expressed hope that party will be getting more stronger throughout the UT, particularly in areas having population of the discriminated and neglected Gujjar Bakerwal community.

Sayed Mushtaq Bukhari, said that J&K is marching on the path of development on the lines of Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas Sabka Vishwas Sabka Prayas after the abrogation of Article 370 and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has succeeded in bringing confidence among people, who were befooled for decades by a few families and harmed the interests of common people. He said that Modi Government has given reservation to the deprived sections of society particularly Paharis,’ which shows its commitment to provide justice to every section and boost their confidence.

Prominent among those who joined BJP along with Bukhari, included retired DC Gulam Mohammad Khawaja, retired.SSP Shabir Geelani, retired Headmaster, Karam Hussain Shah, retired, Naib Tehsildar Khawaja Mohd.Yasin, Mehmud Qayoom Khan, Maqsood Ahmad Magrey, Majid Bhat, Mohd. Yasir, Nazir Hussain Panch Bufliaz, Jameel Khan, Panch, Shabir Hussain Shah contactor, Vipin Khajuria retired ZEPO, Haji Abdul Aziz Khan, Naib Sarpanch Panchayat Pamrot, Raja Farooq Khan, Javed Iqbal Mirza, Manjakot, Saleem Khan, Manjakot, Shoib Ahmed, Manjakot, Gulzar Ahmed Gambir Mughal, Safeer Ahmed and Gambir Mugal.