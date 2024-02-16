Solutions to our problems will come from New Delhi: Bukhari

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Feb 15: Reaffirming his unwavering conviction regarding Jammu and Kashmir’s relationship with the rest of the country, Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari today said solution to the problems of the people of Jammu and Kashmir will come from New Delhi.

Addressing a public meeting in Zainapora area of Shopian today Bukhari said, the Centre has hurt the sentiments of the people of Jammu and Kashmir by abrogating Article 370 and 35A. However, he blamed the traditional political parties for the abrogation of these articles, saying, those who held power over the past seven decades should have taken measures to ensure the permanence of these significant constitutional provisions. He urged the people to stop being scapegoat of the emotional sloganeering employed by these political leaders.

Click here to watch video

“The emotional slogans and misleading narratives by the traditional political parties have yielded nothing for you, except for leading lakhs of our youth either into jails or graveyards. It is your responsibility to prevent these ruthless politicians from further political exploitation. You must understand that undeniable reality that Jammu and Kashmir was destined to be part of India in 1947, and it will always remain so,” he said.

“We have received numerous wounds from the centre, but still, I strongly believe that the solace for our emotional grievances and solutions to our problems will come from New Delhi itself, ” Bukhari asserted.

Bukhari urged the Government to speed up the completion of the Mughal Road tunnel to improve Shopian’s connectivity, making it easier to transport fruits to outside markets.

Senior leader Zaffar Iqbal Manhas reminded people how these parties inflicted sufferings on them by blindly trusting the traditional leaders over the years. He urged people to introspect so that they would no longer fall prey to the fake slogans of these traditional parties and their leaders.

Senior party leaders Usman Majeed, Rafi Ahmad Mir, Abdul Majeed Padder, Gowhar Wani and Irfan Manhas also spoke on the occasion.