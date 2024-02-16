Div Com Kashmir for comprehensive transport plan for Srinagar city

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Feb 15: For the convenience of general public, Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri today directed officers of Smart City, SRTC and RTO Kashmir besides private transporters to chalk out a comprehensive plan for city to facilitate general public and to frame timetable so the buses shall be available on time at Bus-stops.

The Div Com passed these directions in a meeting convened to listen to the demands/ issues/ grievances of transporters of Kashmir, here.

The meeting was attended by CEO, Smart City Limited/VC SDA/ Commissioner SMC, Dr Owais Ahmad; MD SRTC; RTO Kashmir; SSP Traffic City; SSP Rural and Representatives of various Transport Associations.

Div Com asked transporters to upgrade their services and coordinate with the officers of Smart City, SRTC & RTO Kashmir and ensure their vehicles ply till late in evening on all routes.

The transporters apprised the meeting about different grievances and issues faced by them. They demanded a comprehensive Transport Policy for UT and regulation of unregistered service providers and a policy for E-Rickshaw Autos.

On the occasion, Div Com enjoined RTO Kashmir to take lead to frame a detailed plan and a timetable in consultation with other stakeholders. He said that passengers should be aware about the time of arrival and departure of buses at any stop in City.

He emphasized on private transporters to come forward and take part in water transportation which shall help in minimizing traffic congestion.