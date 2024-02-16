Transfers in Transport Deptt

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 15: In the interest of administration, the Government today ordered for the transfers and postings in the Transport Department.

As per the order issued Samrinder Singh, ARTO Ramban has been posted as ARTO flying Squad, Jammu, Sheetal Kumar Sharma, who was awaiting orders of adjustment has been posted as ARTO, Ramban, Bilal Ahmad Mir ARTO, Bandipora has been posted as ARTO, Kupwara, Punika Pandita, who was awaiting orders of adjustment has been posted as Assistant Transport Commissioner, in the office of Transport Commissioner, J&K, Mudassir Iqbal, who was awaiting order of adjustment has been posted as ARTO BOI, (G) Jammu, Showkat Ahmad Bhat, who was awaiting orders of adjustment has been posted as ARTO, Anantnag, Anis Ahmed Wani ARTO, Kupwara has been posted as ARTO, Bandipora, Mehnaz Chisti ARTO, BIO Srinagar has been posted as ARTO, Budgam, Ramesh Kumar Samnotra, incharge ARTO Udhampur has been posted as incharge ARTO Samba, Jugal Kishore Sharma, Incharge ARTO Kathua has been posted as incharge ARTO Udhampur, Shammi Kumar Incharge ARTO Samba has been posted as incharge ARTO Kathua, Neeraj Sharma incharge ARTO Flying Squad Jammu has been posted as inchage ARTO Reasi, Sheikh Manzoor Ahmad incharge ARTO Budgam has been posted as incharge ARTO, BOI, Srinagar, Mubashir Jan Bhat incharge ARTO, who was attached in the office of Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir has been posted as incharge ARTO flying squad, Srinagar, Arif Parvaiz Shah incharge Assistant Transport Commissioner, in the office of Transport Commissioner, J&K has been posted as incharge ARTO Shopian, Taramani look after ARTO Reasi will look after ARTO Poonch.