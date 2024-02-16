H&ME Deptt tightens oversight on in-service doctors’ re-joining

Appoints BMOs as estate officers within blocks

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Feb 15: The Health & Medical Education (H&ME) Department has asked the Directorate of Health Services, Kashmir and Jammu to notify it about the utilization of services of in-service doctors who rejoin after completing higher studies or tenure postings.

In this regard, the H&ME Department has issued necessary directives to both Directorates, noting that the administrative department, in such cases, remains unaware of the whereabouts of these doctors, necessitating corrective measures.

These measures will ensure that adjustments and utilization of services of these doctors are not carried out by the Directorates independently but will only occur after due consent from the H&ME Department.

“After completion of the studies or tenure postings, the doctors approach the concerned Directorates of Health Services, Jammu/Kashmir for rejoining, and their services are utilized at their own level without seeking prior approval from the Administrative Department,” stated H&ME Department.

By virtue of this process, the H&ME Department noted that the Administrative Department remains unaware of the whereabouts of these doctors who rejoin the Department.

Accordingly, it has been emphasized to the Directorates of Health Services in Jammu as well as Kashmir to ensure that adjustment/posting proposals for utilizing the services of in-service doctors, who report back to the parent Directorates, are submitted to the Administrative Department for necessary approval.

Furthermore, the H&ME Department emphasized that no such adjustment/posting order shall be issued by the Directorates independently without prior consultation and consent of the Administrative Department.

Meanwhile, in a separate notification issued here, the Government appointed all the Block Medical Officers of the Health and Medical Education Department, Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, as Estate Officers within their respective blocks.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by Section 3 of J&K Public Premises (Eviction of unauthorized Occupants) Act, 1988, the Government hereby appoints all Block Medical Officers of Health and Medical Education Department, Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir as ‘Estate Officer’ for purposes of the Act within their respective blocks in respect of the public premises controlled by Health and Medical Education Department,” reads the notification.