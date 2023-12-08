V-Mart launches wide range of fashionable winter wear

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 8: To embrace the coziness of winter season, V-Mart has launched wide range of fashionable winter wear at its store.

As the winter chill sets in, V-Mart has brought a stunning array of fashionable winter wear including sweatshirts, bomber jackets, long coats, cardigans etc, designed to keep you warm and stylish.

From vibrant hues to classic neutrals, this collection is crafted to suit every age and taste, ensuring that the entire family can welcome winter in style.

V-Mart has the perfect clothing line to elevate your winter closet. Designed with both comfort and fashion in mind, winter wear collection is created from high-quality materials to ensure maximum warmth without compromising on style.

Pairing cozy sweatshirts with the latest trendy and comfortable cargos and joggers available across all V-Mart stores completes the perfect winter ensemble.

In its latest collection, V-Mart offers a variety of options, allowing you to mix and match for a personalized and fashionable look, whether stepping out for a casual day or a family outing.

The latest winterwear collection starting at only Rs 199.