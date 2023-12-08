Students of Jaypee University selected by Global Companies

Excelsior Correspondent

SOLAN, Dec 8: The students of Jaypee University of Information Technology were selected by globally renowned companies. The students are belonged to Biotechnology and Bioinformatics Department.

Poshita Sachdeva, MSc Biotechnology 2023passed out student was selected in Biocon, Bangalore for the internship, while another student Akansha Sharma, BTech Bioinformatics final year was selected in Amazon for the internship.

Both the students will be joining these globally renowned companies and will learn recent developments in the specified domains.

These students not only bringing honor to themselves but also shining a bright light on Jaypee University of Information Technology (JUIT), Waknaghat, Solan, Himachal Pradesh.

Head of the Department Prof Sudhir Syal congratulated these talented students.

Vice chancellor Prof RK Sharma also sent his best wishes to these young minds.

Other authorities and faculty members of JUIT also congratulated Poshita and Akansha and their respective families for this excellent achievement and wish that they will reach to the pinnacle of success in near future.