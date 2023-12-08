IGP Jammu reviews law & order, crime situation in Ramban

Excelsior Correspondent

RAMBAN, Dec 8: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Jammu Zone, Anand Jain, today conducted a comprehensive review of the law & order, security, and crime situation in District Ramban during his maiden visit to the town after assuming the charge of IGP Jammu.

The meeting, chaired at DPO Ramban, included supervisory officers, SHOs, and incharge police posts.

As per a statement, during the meeting, the IGP Jammu, Anand Jain, reviewed the crime pattern in the area and provided directions to enhance police working and strengthen public relations.

SSP Ramban, Mohita Sharma, briefed the IGP about the law and order, crime, and security scenario. She highlighted initiatives by Ramban Police to strengthen the security grid and improve policing.

A detailed discussion was held on pendency of investigation cases.

Emphasizing the importance of maintaining law and order, preventing crime, and addressing public grievances, the IGP Jammu directed officers to enhance capabilities in dealing with Narco and UAPA cases. He stressed closer supervision of important cases, especially NDPS/UAPA cases, to improve results.

The IGP Jammu also planted a sapling at DPO Ramban, promoting an eco-friendly and clean environment.

The visit included an inspection of the facilities at SDPO office Banihal and the inauguration of the renovated building of Police Station Banihal.

The police officer also reviewed traffic management at the Checking Plaza near Navyug Tunnel, ensuring smooth traffic flow.

Interacting with civil society members at Higher Secondary School Banihal, the IGP Jammu emphasized enhanced police-public cooperation for better policing. He highlighted the role of the community in eradicating social crime and drug menace.

He conveyed that persons involved in drug peddling would be dealt with as per the law and urged the public to assist in crime prevention and detection.

Participants in the meeting praised the role of the Police in the area, expressing support for better performance of duties.

IGP Jammu highlighted ongoing programs to combat the drug menace and engage youth in sports activities, seeking continued cooperation from the public for effective policing.