Apollo Pharmacy inaugurates 8th store in Digiana

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 8: Apollo Pharmacy, India’s largest retail pharmacy chain, has opened its 8 th store here at Preet Nagar , Rani Talab, Digiana today.

The store was inaugurated by Naveen Sahani, Associate vice president -Operations and Sachin Dutta, Deputy General Manager -Marketing, Apollo Pharmacies Ltd at a simple but impressive function held on the occasion.

Apollo Pharmacy has over 5500+ stores across India. Today, Apollo Pharmacy serves over 19,000 pin codes with providing access to over 60 cr Indians, said the representatives of the Pharmacy while talking to reporters during inaugural ceremony.

They said consumers will have access to virtual doctor consultations, lab tests and health packages with home sample collection services, and medicine delivery through the Apollo Pharmacy stores. It will make healthcare experience convenient, trustworthy, and affordable, they added.

Apollo Pharmacy in J&K is managed by a Jammu based business group called Ojas Life Sciences Pvt Ltd.

Associate vice president of Apollo Pharmacy, Naveen Sahani said the Apollo Pharmacy has 5851 stores in the country and genuine medicines are available on these stores. Besides, the good skin care products, there is a wide range of branded products and generic medicines available on the Apollo Pharmacy stores, he added.

In addition to it, there is also a wide range of Ayurvedic products available on stores of Apollo Pharmacy which are now here available in the market, he said. Maintaining that Apollo Pharmacy has trust worth products, he said it also offers good customer service.

He said, moreover there are exclusive offers on home care, baby care and health supplements. Besides, Apollo Pharmacy offers free home delivery and prescription refill reminders.