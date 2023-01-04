UTS cum PRS window starts at Jammu Railway Station

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 4: UTS cum PRS window (reserved ticket cancellation facility) has been started at Jammu Tawi Railway Station Booking office.

This window will function specially in the window from 22:00 hrs to 08:00 hrs (morning 8 am). The reserved ticket cancellation facility, which was previously available only with the reservation office, will now be available with the booking office meant of unreserved ticketing as well.

As the reservation office remains non working between 10pm to 8am, there were issues being faced by passengers at Jammu Tawi Railway Station for cancellation of their tickets and the associated refund in between this window. The only option left was tedious and time consuming TDR filing which also caused associated loss of Railway revenue sometimes.

Station Director Uchit Singhal told the Excelsior that now with this reserved ticket cancellation facility being available in booking office during this window, the passengers can claim hassle free cancellation and refunds, without any associated loss to Railway revenue from 10pm to 6am.