Tanzania Minister calls on Dr Jitendra, lauds India’s governance practices

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, Jan 4: Jenista Joakim Mhagama, Minister in the President’s Office of the United Republic of Tanzania, called on Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh at North Block here today.

Lauding India’s governance practices, Joakim Mhagama said, she was accompanied by a high level Tanzanian delegation which looked forward to learning from India’s vast and varied experience in governance.

While extending a warm welcome to the Tanzanian Delegation, Dr Jitendra Singh observed that many of India’s best practices in governance are being emulated by other countries of the world. He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a number of best practices like Mission Karmayogi and CP-GRAMS have evolved in the last 7-8 years.

Dr Singh said that India and Tanzania share multifaceted relations which in the recent years have evolved into a modern and pragmatic relationship with sound political understanding, diversified economic engagement, and people to people contacts in the field of education and healthcare and development partnership in capacity building training, concessional credit lines and grant projects.

Singh assured Tanzanian Minister that India would be happy to support Tanzania to design and develop “Performance Management Information System and Public Employee Performance Management Information System” in order to improve efficiency and effectiveness of public services in the East African country.

Dr Jitendra Singh noted that Tanzania is India’s biggest development partner in Africa with USD 1.1 billion of Lines of Credit (LOC)s , 450 Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) annual scholarships and 70 annual long-term Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) scholarships. Contracts for USD 500 million for water sector projects under LOCs were signed on 6 June 2022. He further said that IIT Madras has been tasked to set up an IIT campus in Tanzania.

Dr. Singh said that the defence ties between the two countries are very strong and that India is ready to export state of art defence equipments to Tanzania along with help in enhancing capacity building and training programmes for TPDF.