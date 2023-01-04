GOC 16 Corps discusses security scenario with DGP Dilbag Singh

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 4: General Officer Commanding (GOC) 16 Corps, Lt. General Sandeep Jain Wednesday called on DGP Dilbag Singh here at Police Headquarters and discussed the overall security scenario in Jammu region in general and border districts in particular.

As per a press statement, the top army and police officials discussed the modus operandi of the terrorists who recently killed six innocent civilians in Rajouri district.

“They also discussed counter measures including those for foiling attempts of dropping arms, ammunition and drugs from across the border,” reads the press statement.

It said the DGP appreciated the synergy between the Army, J&K Police, and CAPFs for breaking the back of terrorism in the UT.

Meanwhile, the DGP Dilbag Singh, accompanied by Danish Rana, ADGP (Coord.) PHQ; BS Tuti, IGP Headquarters, PHQ; Sandeep Choudhary, SSP CICE CID Headquarters, and Ramesh Angral, AIG (Pers.) decorated with ranks three police officers who were recently promoted. They include Umesh Kumar, DIG (SO to ADGP Railways); inspectors Bhagwan Singh, Bashir Ahmed, and Sub-Inspector Bashir Ahmad.