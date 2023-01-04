Work in courts remains suspended as advocates protest against Rajouri killings

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 4: The work in all the courts, tribunals and commissions remained suspended on Wednesday as Advocates protested against terrorist attack in Rajouri.

On the call of the J&K High Court Bar Association Jammu, the lawyers in large number took out procession in the court premises at Janipur raising slogans against Pakistan and the anti-national forces who opened fire on three houses of Pakistan occupied Jammu & Kashmir (PoJK) refugees in Dangri village of Rajouri.

The protesting lawyers said that if such incidents are not curbed by the UT administration then the J&K High Court Bar Association, Jammu will have no other option except to intensify the protest/agitation and will appeal to the people of Jammu for Jammu Bandh.

“We strongly condemn Pakistan for carrying on the policy of enmity against India and harboring terrorists on its soil and using them to threaten the life of the people here in J&K”, Bar President M K Bhardwaj said, adding “Pakistan, which has failed to provide democracy and development to its people, has no business to disturb our peace in the UT of J&K”.

“The UT Government has failed to completely check such attacks”, he said, adding “attack on three houses of Pakistan occupied Jammu & Kashmir (PoJK) refugees in Dangri village was not possible without support of some sleeper cells as such all those involved in the coward act should be identified, arrested and prosecuted in accordance with the law”.

“It becomes incumbent upon the civil society of Jammu region to jointly stand up in condemning this atrocious act and raise voice demanding justice for the victim families”, he further said and called upon the UT Government to take stern action against the anti-national forces as well as against the neighboring country Pakistan to prevent them from repeating similar acts in future.