DC visits GMC; hands over ex-gratia relief to injured in terrorist attack

Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI, Jan 4: Deputy Commissioner Rajouri, Vikas Kundal today visited Government Medical College & Associate Hospital and met with the persons injured in the terrorist attack at Dhangri.

He inquired about their well being and handed over ex-gratia relief sanctioned by the Lieutenant Governor.

The Deputy Commissioner handed over cheques worth Rs 1 lakh to each of the 8 persons injured in the terrorist attack.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha had earlier announced an ex-gratia relief of Rs 10 lakh and Rs 01 lakh for each person killed and injured in the cowardice terrorist attack, respectively.

The Deputy Commissioner interacted with the injured and expressed solidarity with the bereaved family members and assured them of every possible support and assistance from the administration.

He also directed the medical staff to provide best possible treatment to the injured so that they don’t face any inconveniences.

Among others who accompanied the Deputy Commissioner Rajouri during his visit were Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Imran Rashid Kataria; MS DH, Dr Mehmood Bajar and Accounts Officer, Rajesh Sharma.