BJY will be major event in J&K: Patil

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 4: AICC Incharge J&K Affairs, Rajni Patil today said that the final phase of Bharat Jodo Yatra (BJY) in J&K will be a major and most successful event.

She was reviewing arrangements for two days along with former Union Minister & AICC Observer for ‘Hath se Hath’ campaign, Bharat Singh Solanki; JKPCC president, Vikar Rasool Wani; former JKPCC president, G.A Mir; CWC Member, Tariq Hameed Karra; Ex MP, AICC joint secretary, Manoj Yadav; working president, Raman Bhalla; G.N Monga, Mula Ram, Yogesh Sawhney and others.

Patil took stock of the arrangements of all sorts and different committees formed for the purpose during a meeting coordinated by Manmohan Singh, general secretary PCC and attended by all senior leaders, former minister/ex-legislators and others.

Rajni expressed satisfaction over preparations being made so far and asked the Congress leaders and workers to coordinate in all arrangements and mobilisation for the participation.

Bharat Singh Solanki said that Hath-Se-Hath campaign being launched in the country from January 26 especially in districts which remained untouched in BJY.

President JKPCC, Vikar Rasool Wani said that a huge response awaits BJY led by Rahul Gandhi and several top leaders from different shades would join Congress on the occasion.

Raman Bhalla, working president briefed the leaders about preparations so far.

Coordinator for BJY, G.A Mir said three major events at Lakhanpur, Jammu and Srinagar need special focus.

Member CWC Tariq Hameed Karra stressed upon the need to have total coordination for the mega event.

Ravinder Sharma, chief spokesperson presented a brief report about the gruesome incident at Dangri.