AGM of IIPA J&K Regional Branch held

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 4: The 44th Annual General Meeting of the Jammu and Kashmir Regional Branch of IIPA was held in Jammu, which was attended by IIPA life members.

Dr Ashok Bhan, Patron of the branch, in his address laid out the roadmap for the year 2023 and urged upon the team to design innovative capacity building program for the Government departments. He also proposed that IIPA should engage with various universities in the region and explore academic and research collaboration in the area of public administration and governance.

B R Sharma, Chairman of the branch, in his address shared that IIPA JKRB has consistently featured in the top three branches in the country for the last three years. He also shared that in the coming year, IIPA JKRB through its experienced human resource, will be undertaking policy and governance related research projects.

While presenting the annual report for the year 2022, Prof Alka Sharma, Hony Secretary, IIPA JKRB, shared that in the last year the branch has been able to organize various capacity building programmes for the Government officers in line with the vision of the Government.

Dr Anil Gupta, Joint Secretary, presented the Annual Statement of Accounts. The members complimented the officer bearers & Executive Committee for record number of quality programs during 2022 and also proposed various themes around which the future programmes should be organized.

K B Jandial, Director Seminars, presented the formal vote of thanks. Some of the members present during the AGM were Er J B S Johar, Dr G N Qasba, Kuldeep Khoda, Dr Sudershan Kumar, Dr C M Seth, A M Watali, P P Sharma, Prof R D Sharma, S D Swatantra, Hemant Sharma, G M Andrabi, Prof Rekha Choudhary, Er V N Sharma, Manoj Pandita, Dr Komal Nagar and Amit Sharma.