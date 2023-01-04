VBKP to support party protecting Sanatan Dharma, Vedic culture: Kaushik

Excelsior Correspondent

UJJAIN, Jan 4: National president of Vedic Brahman Kalyan Parishad (VBKP), Subhash Kaushik has declared that Vedic Brahmans and his organisation will support only that political party which will protect and promote Sanatan Dharma, Vedic culture and Sanskriti in the country and abroad.

In a resolution passed at the 6th National Convention of Vedic Brahman Kalyan Parishad, held at Holy City of Ujjain (MP) the other day, hundreds of delegates from 19 states and 3 UTs including 50 from Jammu and Kashmir, decided to support that political party which will protect Vedic culture and Vedic Sanskriti, Sanatan Dharma and promote our ancient Sanskrit language and work for revival of Gurukuls in the country, with special focus on Vedic/religious education and moral values.

Kaushik said that with the coming of BJP at the Centre, Sanatan Dharma and culture has been strengthened. He said only BJP appeared to be working for the promotion of Vedic culture and Sanatan dharma. Therefore, Vedic Brahmans will fully support BJP which is working hard for strengthening Sanatan Dharma and Sankriti in the country, he added.

The VBKP chief further stressed upon the Union Government to implement Uniform Civil Code, bring Citizen’s Amendment Bill in the Parliament, provide adequate relief to the tax payers and restore old pension scheme in the country.

Kaushik impressed upon all the Brahman organisations in the country to rise above the ancient/old mindset of `untouchability’ as the country has suffered badly due to caste based discrimination. He said all are equal in the eyes of God. “History tells that Budhism came to existence and spread fast due to this evil in our society during that period. Division in the society on the basis of caste and religion is not good. It only weakens the country, therefore, for seeing a strong India, we must rise above such mindset,” Kaushik added.

National general secretary, Ravinder Mohan Sharma spoke on the achievements and activities of the VBKP. He stressed upon the state and UT heads of the organisation to strengthen the units at district and tehsil level.

About 600 delegates from 19 states and several Union Territories of the country participated in this National level convention of the VBKP. Several issues related to increasing ills in the society, promotion of Vedic culture, Vedic education, Sanskrit language, Sanatan Dharma, moral values among children and youth, drugs menace etc. were deliberated during two- day convention besides other burning issues of the society and the country.

The distinguished personalities among the Vedic Brahmans from various states, children/youth excelling in the field of education, sports, art & culture, securing higher positions and contributing in the field of social service were honoured at the convention.

A bold community woman-Sheela Sharma, from Rajasthan was specially honoured for donating human organs of her husband Late Kailash Sharma, whose brain was declared dead by the doctors. The J&K delegates including Pt Daya Ram Sharma, Gopal Sharma, Ramesh Kashyap, Vikrant Sharma, Suresh Shastri and Vikas Sharma were felicitated for waging struggle to get Social Caste/Other Backward Class category for the Acharya Brahman community in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir. Virender Shastri from Ghagwal (Kathau) was honoured with Vedic Ratan Paruskar while, Babu Lal Ji from Jaipur, Sham Narain Mishar (Police Insp) from Varanasi (UP), Surender Tiwari from Gorakhpur, Ashutosh Acharya (Municipal Commissioner) from Rajasthan and Matadin Sharma from Kolkatta were honoured with `Vedic Shree’ Paruskar. Over a dozen persons were awarded with Vedic Gaurav Paruskar on the occasion while UP was adjudged as Ist team in performance wise, Rajasthan 2nd while J&K UT remained at third place.