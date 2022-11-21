UTLHPC constituted for strategic urban planning in J&K

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 21: Government of Jammu and Kashmir today constituted a Union Territory Level High Powered Committee (UTLHPC) for strategic urban planning in J&K.

Headed by the Chief Secretary, the committee shall coordinate with Central High Level Committee constituted by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, GoI for identifying gaps in urban planning in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir.

Serviced by the Housing and Urban Development Department, the committee shall frame the action plan for implementation of the remedial measures/recommendation of CHLC for strengthening urban planning of the UT of Jammu and Kashmir.

Divisional Commissioner of both Kashmir and Jammu, Chief Town Planner Jammu/Kashmir, representatives of World Resources Institute (WRI) India, Indian Institute of Human Settlements (IIHS) Bengaluru, NIUA New Delhi, JANAAGRAHA Bangalore, IIPA New Delhi and others are members of the committee.