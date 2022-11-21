Centre for Women’s Studies organizes gender sensitization workshop

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 21: The Centre for Women’s Studies, in collaboration with Sanskrit and Dogri Department, University of Jammu, organized 11th workshop under ongoing series for the students and scholars of the Sanskrit and Dogri Department, here today.

Dr Monika Narang, Faculty, The Law School, University of Jammu was the resource person. She spoke about the relevance of Gender sensitization workshop especially for students and scholars. While interacting with the participants, she traced back the Indian history to show that the women were capable in every field, therefore, it would be unjust to call women less capable then men.

Through her presentation, she deliberated on the various issues related to women like Sati system, Dowry, sexual harassment, cyber voyeurism, stalking etc and also suggested various legal provisions to curb this problems. Further through personal experience and various examples, she explained the prevalence of gender inequality in the family and society at large.

Prof Vishav Raksha, Director, Centre for Women’s Studies, explained the motive behind the conduct of such workshops. She explained the importance of hetronormativity and acknowledges the diversity. She further explained that through such workshops we are not only sensitizing the student but also trying to understand the diversity within the gender norms. Gender difference should not be the reason or cause for the gender inequality and biasness, she added.

Prof Sushma Devi, Head, Department of Sanskrit, emphasized on the importance of such workshop. She mentioned that the laws and legal provisions itself would not help an individual until and unless one will not change his/her stereotypical thinking and for that one need to be sensitized.

Students, Research Scholars and faculty of both the departments participated in the workshop, which was conducted and coordinated by Dr Saranjit Kaur. The formal vote of thanks was presented by Kunzang Angmo. The office staff of the Sanskrit Department looked after the digital modalities of the workshop.