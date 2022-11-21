Srinagar Admin retrieves over 75 kanals of prime land worth crores

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Nov 21: On the directions of Deputy Commissioner, (DC) Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad, the District Administration Srinagar today launched a massive anti-encroachment drive in various parts of the district and retrieved over 75 Kanals of State land at prime locations worth crores of rupees.

The District Administration also raided the illegal mining site at Chandpora Nallah in Tehsil North of the district during mid night and seized three tippers and one JCB, and an FIR was also lodged against the contractor.

A team of Revenue and Police Officers/ Officials headed by Teshildar Eidgah, Ishfaq Ahamd Khan conducted an anti-encroachment in Sangam area and retrieved 6 kanals of Government land. In this regard, proceedings under 107 CrPC were also initiated against 30 encroachers.

Similarly, anti-encroachment drives were launched in Danihama and Haripora Harwan areas of North Tehsil of the district during which about 70 kanals of state land was retrieved from the land grabbers. The teams headed by Tehsildar North, Kaiser Mehmood removed 20 kanals of state land at Danihama, while 50 kanals of state land was also retrieved at Haripora, Harwan.

Besides, in order to control the process of illegal mining in the district, the special teams on the directions of the District Magistrate Srinagar also conducted a surprise raid at illegal mining site at Chandpora Nallah in Tehsil North of the district in the midnight and seized three tippers and one JCB. In addition an FIR was also lodged against the contractor in this regard.

Speaking about the anti-encroachment drive undertaken to preserve Government land, the DC said that anti-encroachment drives will continue in all the parts of the district to retrieve entire state and kahcharai lands encroached by the land grabbers. He said involvement in land encroachment will be dealt with sternly as per the law.