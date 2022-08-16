UT admn adopted ‘zero tolerance’ against corruption: Advisor

Bhatnagar hoists Tricolor at MA Stadium

*DDC heads unfurl National Flag at District Headquarters

JAMMU, Aug 16: The 76th Independence Day was celebrated with patriotism and fervour across Jammu region with Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar hoisting the Tricolour at main function held at M A Stadium here.

The Advisor inspected the parade and took the salute from the contingents of JKP, BSF, CRPF, JKAP, SSB, ITBP, IRP, Women Contingent, Forest Protection Force, NCC as well as school children.

In his address, the Advisor said that Jammu & Kashmir is an integral part of multicultural and multi ethnic India. “August 5, 2019 marks a new dawn in the history of J&K and since then the region has embarked on a journey of impartial and equitable governance”, he added.

The Advisor said that due to the events post-reorganisation of Jammu and Kashmir, over 20,000 PoJK refugees have been provided democratic rights and are being recognised equal citizens of the nation while being provided opportunities to be a part of India’s march towards progress. They have also been provided a relief of worth Rs 5.5 lakh per household.

‘To strengthen the health sector, 500 projects worth Rs 7000 crore have been taken up. Two AIIMS, 7 Government Medical Colleges and 15 new Nursing Colleges are being set up in addition to 2 Cancer Institutes and 2 Bone and Joint Hospitals’, he continued.

Speaking on infrastructure, the Advisor said, ‘J&K ranks third in works under PMGSY for constructing 6452 km roads over the past two years. Moreover, the UT Government has already made substantial efforts in successful implementation of the Har Ghar Nal Se Jal scheme of the Union Government. He also highlighted that the Union Government has given nod to Ujh Multipurpose Project while as the ShahpurKandi Dam project is also slated to be complete by March 2023.

About power sector, he said that projects worth Rs 12922 crore have been sanctioned to ensure that people of J&K are provided round the clock power supply by 2025. In just two years, the Government has revived power projects which would generate additional 3000 MW electric power. Paperwork has completed for generation of additional 3284 MW power at a cost of Rs 29600 crore, the Advisor added.

He also highlighted manifolds tourist influx to the region, efforts being made to make the youth employable by proving trainings through Polytechnics and Industrial Training Institutes, empowerment of young population through Mission Youth and MUMKUN Schemes and big boost to the industries in J&K.

Speaking on jobs, the Advisor said, ‘the UT Government is going to fill 26330 vacant gazetted, non gazetted and class-4 posts on mission mode. He further said that UT administration has adopted ‘zero tolerance stand’ against corruption and all payments are therefore being made digitally.

On the occasion, colourful cultural performances depicting diverse cultural integrity were also presented by school students and artists of Academy of Art Culture and Languages which received thunderous applause from the audience. The Advisor also distributed prizes among the winners of cultural items, contingents, bands. More so, the divisional level winners of National Anthem Singing Competition conducted by Department of Information and Public Relations were also felicitated on the occasion.

Among others, Mayor JMC, Chander Mohan Gupta; Principal Secretary to Lieutenant Governor, Nitishwar Kumar; Additional Director General of Police Jammu, Mukesh Singh; Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar; Deputy Commissioner Jammu, Avny Lavasa besides Administrative Secretaries, PRI members and officers and officials of all the departments participated in the celebrations.

RAJOURI: The Independence Day was celebrated across the Rajouri district with great fervour and national spirit. The main function was organized at District Police Lines Grounds where the chief guest, District Development Council Chairman, Naseem Liyaqat unfurled the National Flag and inspected the parade. Deputy Commissioner Rajouri,Vikas Kundal and other officers of district administration were present on the occasion.

In all, 22 contingents of JKAP, JK Executive Police, JK Police Band, CRPF, JK FPF and SPOs, besides student platoons of different schools presented an impressive parade, led by DySP Parupkar Singh.

In his address, the DDC Chairman highlighted the significance of the day. “The day stands as a reminder of the sacrifices made by our freedom fighters to get independence from British rule” he said, adding “it is the most significant day in the history of India as on this day the sun of independence dawned on the horizon of our motherland, and the National Government came into power after a prolonged struggle and we became an Independent and sovereign nation.’

Meanwhile, he listed the achievements made in the district on development, economic and social levels. Later, the DDC chairman felicitated the winners of District Level National Anthem and students with outstanding academic and sports records.

KATHUA: The Independence Day was celebrated with great enthusiasm, patriotic zeal and national fervor. The main function was held at Sports Stadium where DDC Chairman Col Retd Mahan Singh hoisted the National Flag and took salute from parade comprising of 39 contingents drawn from CRPF, District Police, Police Training School, IRP, Home Guards, NCC boys and Girls, Bands and tiny platoons from various Government and Private schools.

In his address, the DDC Chairman recalled the sacrifices of the freedom fighters who laid down their lives during the freedom struggle to win independence for their countrymen. While paying tribute to the brave soldiers of Army, Police and Para Military forces, the DDC Chairman said that our soldiers are guarding our borders, withstanding adverse and hostile weather conditions to protect and safeguards the mother India.

A colorful cultural programme and a Mass Drill by groups of different school students stole the show. The DDC Chairperson also gave away prizes and trophies to the participating performers.

DODA: The Independence Day was celebrated with national fervor, enthusiasm and gaiety at Sports Stadium where the Chairman District Development Council, Dhananter Singh Kotwal hoisted the Tricolor.

He inspected the parade, took salute from the March past comprising contingents drawn from the JK Police, IR 5th Bn, CRPF 76Bn, FPF, Home Guard, NCC, NSS, Sports Council and children from different schools.

Addressing the gathering, the Chairman DDC underlined the need for maintaining sustained peace and tranquility to realize the cherished goals of growth and development in the district. Paying rich homage to the heroes of Indian freedom movement, the Chairman said the hard earned independence can only be preserved by maintaining peace, tranquility and harmony. He also paid respectful homage and salute to the brave hearts of the JK Police, Paramilitary and the Army who made their supreme sacrifices to guard the territorial integrity of the country. The Chairman also highlighted extraordinary achievements of the district.

A scintillating variety cultural programme presented by the school children and beautifully displayed tableaux were main attractions of the event.

RAMBAN: Chairperson District Development Council Dr Shamshad Shan hoisted the National Flag and inspected the parade at the main function held in the District Police Lines. The Chairperson took salute from the March Past consisting of contingents of JK Police, IRP, Home Guards, school contingents and Military Band.

Among others, Deputy Commissioner, Mussarat Islam, President MC Ramban, Sunita Kumari, Councilors of DDC Ramban and MC Ramban , besides SSP, Mohita Sharma, SSP Traffic, Shabir Malik, ADDC Rajinder Sharma and other civil, police and officers of Armed forces, prominent citizens attended the function.

After greeting the people, the DDC Chairperson gave a brief account of the main developmental projects completed in the district during the previous year and sanctioned projects for the current year. Chairperson also listed the achievements made by the different departments under different schemes like PM-KISAN, NSAP, State Marriage Assistance, Pre-Matric- Post Matric Scholarship, POSHAN ABHIYAN. She also urged the people especially the youth to avail benefit from beneficiary-oriented schemes including Mumkin, Tejaswini, NRLM, and BBBP besides AYUSHMAN BHARAT- SEHAT scheme.

She said that several schemes have been launched in the district, especially for the overall development of youth, children, women and other weaker sections of society. Later, several employees, sports persons, students, social organizations and participants were felicitated by the District Administration for outstanding performances in their respective fields.

Later, the Chairperson also flagged off an ambulance provided by Councillor Renuka Katoch out of her Area Development Funds to Civil QRT Ramban.

REASI: The main function was held in the General Zorawar Singh Sports Stadium Reasi, where District Development Council Chairman, Saraf Singh hoisted the National Flag and took salute at an impressive parade of 18 contingents drawn from J&K Police, SKPA, Volunteers Home Guards, NCC and Civil Scots besides Police Band.

Deputy Commissioner, Babila Rakwal, Senior Superintendent of Police Reasi Amit Gupta, ADDC Jyoti Salathia, besides other officers of District Administration, Police, CRPF, BSF and Army and elected representatives and prominent citizens were present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, DDC Chairperson recalled sacrifices made by the national leaders to gain freedom from colonial rule after a prolonged struggle. He said post Independence, the country has come a long way and is fast progressing under the leadership of Prime Minister Narinder Modi.

“Present Government under the guidance of Lieutenant Governor is leading Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory on the glorious path of development and prosperity by making earnest efforts to provide all basic facilities such as electricity, water, health, employment, roads etc to the people of Union Territory and District Reasi is also reaping benefits like any other districts of the country”, he added.

Local artists presented cultural performances which mesmerized the audiences on the occasion.

KISHTWAR: The main function was held at Historic Chowgan Ground wherein the people from all walks of life participated. Chairperson, District Development Council, Pooja Thakur, who was the Chief Guest, hoisted the Tricolor, inspected the parade and took salute from the March past comprising contingents drawn from District police, CRPF, CISF, IRP, Home guards, Forest Protection Force, NCC wing (Boys and Girls) GDC and GHSS , besides students of Government and private schools.

Among others Vice-Chairperson DDC Kishtwar Saima Parveen Lone; Chairman Block Development Council Kishtwar, Suresh Kumar Sharma; President Municipal Council Kishtwar Sajjad Ahmed Najjar; Deputy Commissioner Ashok Sharma, Senior Superintendent of Police Shafkat Hussain Bhat, DDC members besides other civil, police and Army officers, prominent persons of the society, social workers and political leaders attended the function.

Addressing the gathering, the DDC listed the extraordinary achievements made in the developmental sector in the district which includes the works taken up under the PMGSY, PMDP, Jal Jiwan Mission, PMAY, Ayushman Bharat sehat etc in the district. She also lauded the efforts of govt of J&K in launching the online services and online portals like “Janbhagidari” portal and “Apni Zameen Apne Nigrani” and “Land Pass Book” initiative in UT, which has contributed towards effective and efficient public service delivery for the ease of people.

SAMBA: Chairman District Development Council, Samba, Keshav Dutt Sharma hoisted the National Tri-colour at an impressively decorated Rani Suchait Singh Stadium.

Vice Chairman DDC Balwan Singh, District Development Commissioner, Anuradha Gupta, other DDC members, Senior Superintendent of Police, besides other District Officers and prominent personalities were also present.

In his address, the Chairman District Development Council paid tributes to the freedom fighters for their contribution for attaining Independence from foreign rule. He said the nation of present times is indebted to the sacrifices of our freedom struggle heroes including Mangal Pandaey, Rani Jhansi, Lala Lajpat Rai, Bal Gangadhar Tilak, Bhagat Singh, Father of Nation Mahatama Gandhi besides others.

He said that district Samba has seen an exponential growth with the implementation of schemes under PMGSY, PMUY, Ayushman Bharat, SBM(G), 100% achievement in pension schemes, 100% piped water connections to schools and AWCs, 100% covid vaccination of above 18+. He also highlighted the achievements under MGNREGA, IWMP, ICDS, Aspirational blocks, Digital initiatives in governance, Back to Village programme, Sacsham, Mumkin, Youth Mission, besides others.

Giving details on the upcoming projects in the district, the Chairman District Development Council said “Our district is fast emerging as a medical hub with advent of AIIMS Vijaypur, proposed Medicity Hospitals, while promotion of Tourism in Purmandal-Utterbeni circuit, construction of 5 new degree colleges and other major initiatives are also worth mentioning.”

The march past parade consisted of contingents of JK Police ITBP, IRP, Home Guards, NCC squads led by Commandant Parade DySP G R Bhardhwaj, and Dy. Parade commandant S.I Sohan Singh. A variety cultural show was presented by the students of GHSS Samba, Govt Degree College samba, HSS Gho Brahmana, Rich Harvest School, besides others.

UDHAMPUR: The main function was held in the premises of Government PG College, Boys Udhampur, wherein District Development Council Chairperson Lal Chand was the chief guest, who hoisted the National Flag and took salute from an impressive parade of 28 contingents drawn from J&K Police, SKPA, Volunteers Home Guards, NCC and Civil Scots besides Police Band.

DDC Vice Chairperson, Juhi Manhas Pathania, Deputy Commissioner, Krittika Jyotsna; DIG Udhampur Reasi Range, Mohammad Suleman Choudhary; Senior Superintendent of Police, Dr Vinod Kumar; President Municipal Council, Jogeshwar Gupta; Additional District Development Commissioner, Anu Behl; BDCs , DDCs and senior officers of District Administration, Police, Air Force, CRPF, ITBP, BSF and Army besides elected representatives and prominent citizens were present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, DDC Chairperson recalled sacrifices made by the national leaders to gain freedom from colonial rule after a prolonged struggle. He said in the post independence era, the country has come a long way and is progressing at great pace under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Udhampur District is also reaping fruits of development as a number of major development projects like Devika Project, National Highway (NH-44, NH-244) Project, Digital Land Management Programme, Yoga International Convention Centre Mantalai, Medical College and Degree Colleges at Udhampur, Jal Jeevan Mission are bound to change the developmental profile of the District”, he said.

POONCH: Chairperson District Development Council Poonch, Tazeem Akhter hoisted the Tricolor and took salute at the march Past. Guard of honour was presented by JK Police which was followed by an impressive Parade by the contingents of JKP, CRPF, JKAP, NCC, J&K Home Guards, J&K Police QRT Commando, J&K Police Band and various Government and private schools.

Vice Chairperson DDC Poonch, Ashfaq Ahmed, Deputy Commissioner Poonch, InderJeet, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rohit Baskotra, DDC member Loran, Riaz Bashir Naz, ADDC Abdul Sattar, ADC Dr Basharat Hussain, , besides other officers from Civil, Police, Judiciary, Ex Legislators, prominent citizens, social workers, political activists attended the function. A Large number of men, women and children were present on the occasion.

In her address, the Chief Guest said, “it is the most significant day in the history of India”. He stressed that the people of Poonch should work together for promoting national integration, communal harmony and peace in the district. She counted numerous developmental projects and works undertaken in the district.

The celebrations were marked by a cultural programme based on the theme of nationalism and integrity presented by the students of degree College/Schools and other Cultural groups of the district. The programme culminated with the distribution of prizes among the participants. The winners of National Anthem Singing Competition-2022 which was organised by Government of UT of Jammu and Kashmir, were also felicitated.

Cash prizes were also given to winners and runner ups in Singing, Essay Writing and Debate competition organized by JKAACL.