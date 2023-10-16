UT Administration’s Prime Goal Is Rapid Economic Growth Integrated With Speedier Social Development: LG Sinha

Lt Governor lays foundation stone, dedicates to the people various development projects worth around Rs 290 Cr at Anantnag

ANANTNAG, Oct 16: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha inaugurated and laid foundation stone of various development projects worth around Rs 290 crore at Anantnag, today.

The Lt Governor congratulated the District Administration, public representatives and residents of the district on the occasion.

“This is yet another milestone in district Anantnag’s path to economic and social progress. A slew of projects dedicated to the people today in the Health, Education, Water Supply, and Urban Development sectors will empower all sections of the society,” the Lt Governor said.

Our focus on health and education will prepare the people for future challenges and revitalize the growth story of the district, he added.

The Lt Governor said the foundation stone laid for projects in Rural Development, PW (R&B), Jal Shakti, Fisheries and Tourism sectors will bring visible impact on the quality of lives of the people.

“The prime goal of UT Administration is rapid economic growth integrated with speedier social development. With collective efforts to synergize strengths of different sectors, improving standards of living and seizing the vast opportunities in the industrial sector, J&K is today at the forefront of development transformation in the country,” the Lt Governor said.

The 37 projects worth Rs 124.17 crore inaugurated by Lt Governor include 29 projects of Jal Shakti; Beautification of main market Pahalgam; Multi-storied building in Boys Degree College Khanabal and Academic Block & additional class room at Degree College Bijbehara; office complex at Town hall premises, MC Qazigund; Block office building at Ruhoo & Footbridge at Kanganhall; NTPHC Kehribal under Languishing Project and upgradation of roads in the district.

The 39 projects at a cost of Rs 166.56 crore for which foundation stones were laid by Lt Governor include 20 projects of Rural Development Department; 9 projects of PWD (R&B); 4 projects of Fisheries; development of recreation spot on River Bank at Pahalgam; Nagar Van (City Forest), Munjhadan, Mahind and Water Supply Schemes at Siligam Tantraypora, Imoo Sundoo, Brad Ikhrajpora & Shumhall Hassanoor.

Ch Mohammad Yousuf Gorsi, Chairman DDC Anantnag; Vijay Kumar, ADGP Kashmir; Shailender Kumar, Principal Secretary, Public Works (R&B); Dr Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, Principal Secretary to Lt Governor; Vijay Bidhuri, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir and senior officers were present.