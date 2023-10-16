LG Sinha Chairs District Development Review Meeting At Anantnag

Takes appraisal of the progress of development projects, implementation of CSS & UT Sector schemes and saturation of welfare schemes in the District

LG commends District Administration for its remarkable work in ensuring efficiency, transparency and reliability of public services

Other Districts should replicate Anantnag District Administration’s unique initiative ‘Main Bhi Kisan’ for greater youth participation in developing agriculture & allied sector, maximising HADP’s benefits and making a qualitative difference in the sector: LG

LG directs District Administration to be well prepared for winter season and ensure that the power and road infrastructure is well maintained and suitable for traffic at all times

Measures of essential items, increased contingency plan for vulnerable areas should be implemented: LG Sinha

LG calls for making ‘Poshan Abhiyan’ a Jan-Andolan to achieve improvement in key nutrition parameters

Success of ‘Poshan Abhiyan’ is based on people’s participation. Society should collectively act to generate awareness and work with District Administration for well being, growth and protection of mother & child: LG Sinha

ANANTNAG, Oct 16: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha chaired the District Development Review meeting at Anantnag and took appraisal of the progress of development projects, implementation of Centrally-sponsored & UT Sector schemes and saturation of welfare schemes in the District.

The meeting was attended by Ch Mohd. Yousuf Gorsi, Chairman DDC Anantnag; Vijay Kumar, ADGP Kashmir; Shailender Kumar, Principal Secretary Public Works (R&B) Department; Dr Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, Principal Secretary to Lt Governor; Sh Vijay Bidhuri, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir and senior officers.

The Lt Governor commended the District Administration for its remarkable work in ensuring efficiency, transparency and reliability of public services.

He directed other districts to replicate the Anantnag District Administration’s unique initiative ‘Main Bhi Kisan’ to maximise the benefits of Holistic Agriculture Development Programme.

This initiative will lead to greater youth participation in developing agriculture & allied sector and bring a qualitative difference in the sector, he added.

The Lt Governor directed the District Administration to be well prepared for winter season and ensure that the power and road infrastructure is well maintained and suitable for traffic at all times.

Measures of essential items and increased contingency plan for vulnerable areas should be implemented effectively by the district administration and the concerned departments, he said.

He further directed the district officials for special focus on the disbursement of benefits under farmer-oriented, health and education sector schemes.

The Lt Governor called for making ‘Poshan Abhiyan’ a Jan-Andolan in order to achieve improvement in key nutrition parameters.

Success of ‘Poshan Abhiyan’ is based on people’s participation. Society should collectively act to generate awareness and work with District Administration for well being, growth and protection of mother and child, he said.

The Lt Governor also reviewed the progress made in diverse sectors and schemes including Tourism, Youth Empowerment, Infrastructure, Sports, Employment generation, Industries, Cooperatives, PMAY, Jal Jeevan Mission, status of Transit Accommodations and revival, restoration and preservation of Architecture and Heritage.

Syeed Fakhrudin Hamid, Deputy Commissioner Anantnag briefed the chair on the overall functioning of the district administration, and progress made under Centrally-sponsored and UT government schemes and infrastructure projects.

Later, the Lt Governor interacted with various delegations of PRI representatives, Traders, fruit growers, Civil Society members and beneficiaries of various welfare schemes and assured them of appropriate redressal of their issues and demands on merit.

The members of the delegations expressed gratitude to the Lt Governor-led UT Administration for addressing the developmental needs of the people of Anantnag district.