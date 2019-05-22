US requests Turkey pull out of S-400 deal with Russia by first week of June : Report

WASHINGTON, May 22: The United States is giving Turkey until the end of the first week of June to pull out of its agreement with Russia to purchase the S-400 air defense system or else it may face severe consequences including sanctions, media reported.

If Turkey does not pull out of its agreement with Russia and does not purchase the US-made Patriot missile defense system by the end of the first week of June it will face negative consequences, NBC News reported on Tuesday, citing multiple sources familiar with the situation.

The consequences include removing Turkey from the F-35 jet program, forfeiting 100 promised F-35 jets originally planned for the country, imposing sanctions on Turkey – all of which may potentially hurt Ankara’s standing with NATO, the report said.

In December 2017, Moscow and Ankara signed a loan agreement for the delivery of S-400 air defense systems to Turkey. Since, the United States and NATO have criticized Turkey’s cooperation with Russia on the S-400 deliveries, citing security concerns and incompatibility of the Russian with NATO air defense systems.

The United States has threatened Turkey with sanctions earlier for its planned acquisition of S-400s and repeatedly said it may delay or cancel the process of selling the F-35 aircraft to Ankara. Turkey is one of the seven states who participate in the F-35 program.

Turkey has said that the purchase of defensive weapons is its sovereign affair and has ruled out the possibility of abandoning its plans to complete the purchase.

(AGENCIES)