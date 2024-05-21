US imposes sanctions on former Bangladeshi Gen over corruption

WASHINGTON, May 21:

The United States on Monday imposed sanctions on a former Bangladeshi general over his alleged involvement in corruption, saying his actions have contributed to the undermining of country’s democratic institutions and the people’s faith in public institutions and processes.

“The US Department of State announced today the public designation of former General Aziz Ahmed, previously Chief of the Bangladesh Army Staff, due to his involvement in significant corruption,” State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller said.

“His actions have contributed to the undermining of Bangladesh’s democratic institutions and the public’s faith in public institutions and processes,” Miller said.

Aziz Ahmed was engaged in significant corruption by interfering in public processes while helping his brother evade accountability for criminal activity in Bangladesh, he said.

Aziz also worked closely with his brother to ensure the improper awarding of military contracts and accepted bribes in exchange for Government appointments for his personal benefit, Miller said.

“This designation reaffirms the US commitment to strengthening democratic institutions and rule of law in Bangladesh. The United States supports anti corruption efforts in Bangladesh through assistance to make government services more transparent and affordable, improve the business and regulatory environment, and build capacity in investigating and prosecuting money laundering and other financial crimes,” Miller said. (Agencies)