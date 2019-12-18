US House opens debate to impeach Trump for abuse of power

WASHINGTON: A bitterly divided US House of Representatives opened debate Wednesday ahead of a vote on impeaching President Donald Trump for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.
Trump’s impeachment by the Democratic-controlled House, expected by the end of the day, would trigger a trial in the Senate.
Republicans enjoy a majority in the Senate and are unlikely to vote to remove the 45th US president from office. (AGENCIES)
Editorial
Do not dare alter PoK status
Procurement of apples by NAFED
Approve Mubarak Mandi projects
Inclement weather conditions
Veterinary Sciences University
Sansad Adarsh Gram Yojana