US House opens debate to impeach Trump for abuse of power

By
Daily Excelsior
-

WASHINGTON: A bitterly divided US House of Representatives opened debate Wednesday ahead of a vote on impeaching President Donald Trump for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

Trump’s impeachment by the Democratic-controlled House, expected by the end of the day, would trigger a trial in the Senate.

Republicans enjoy a majority in the Senate and are unlikely to vote to remove the 45th US president from office. (AGENCIES)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR