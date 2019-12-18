Northern Army commander visits Siachen, reviews operational preparedness

JAMMU: General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, northern command, Lieutenant General Ranbir Singh on Wednesday visited forward posts in Siachen Glacier in the Union Territory of Ladakh and reviewed the operational preparedness in the sector, a defence spokesperson said.

Accompanied by General Officer Commanding, Fire and Fury Corps, Lt Gen Harinder Singh, the commander interacting with troops deployed at the forward posts and complimented them for their tenacity and high morale, the spokesperson said.

Lt Gen Singh exhorted the troops to continue to maintain a high order of fitness and operational readiness. (AGENCIES)