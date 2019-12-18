India beat WI by 107 runs in 2nd ODI

VISAKHAPATNAM: India beat West Indies by 107 runs in the second one-dayer to level three-match series 1-1 here on Wednesday.

Brief Scores:

India: 387 for 5 from 50 overs (Rohit Sharma 159, KL Rahul 102, Shreyas Iyer 53; Sheldon Cottrell 2/83).

West Indies: 280 all out in 43.3 overs (Shai Hope 78, Nicholas Pooran 75; Mohammed Shami 3/39, Kuldeep Yadav 3/52). (AGENCIES)