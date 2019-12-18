Kuldeep becomes first Indian to bag two international hat-tricks

VISAKHAPATNAM: Wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav on Wednesday became the first India player to claim two hat-tricks in international cricket, joining an elite band that includes pace legend Wasim Akram.

He achieved the feat during the second One-day International against the West Indies here.

The 25-year-old from Uttar Pradesh, who had claimed his first ODI hat-trick against Australia in Kolkata in 2017, dismissed Shai Hope, Jason Holder and Alzarri Joseph in the last three deliveries of the 33rd over to achieve the milestone. (AGENCIES)