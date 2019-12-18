Pranab Mukherjee says all is not well with media, calls for self-correcting measures

NEW DELHI: Noting that “all is not well with the media”, former President Pranab Mukherjee on Wednesday pointed to “orchestrated, out-of-context and motivated reporting for partisan agendas” and called for self-correcting measures to check such irregularities as well as paid news.

Delivering the annual “Rajendra Mathur Memorial Lecture” organized by Editor’s Guild of India, he said in times when distinction between views and news, opinions and objectivity is fast blurring, media organizations cannot compromise in their basic role of being watchdogs of society as they must not criticize for the sake of doing so and should not become “mouthpiece” of the Government. (AGENCIES)