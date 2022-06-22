US approves sale of missiles to Australia

Washington, June 22: The United States has approved a possible sale of a range of missiles requested by Australia in the amount of $94 million, the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) announced.

The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of Australia of AGM-88E2 AARGM E2 Missiles and related equipment for an estimated cost of $94 million. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale today, the DSCA said in a press release.

The sale would include up to 15 AGM-88E2 Advanced Anti-Radiation Guided Missile (AARGM) guidance sections, AARGM control sections, High Speed Anti-Radiation Missiles (HARM) rocket motors, HARM warheads and HARM control sections among other items, the release said.

The principal contractors are expected to be Northrop Grumman Information Systems, and Ridgecrest, California, the release said.

The missile provides a supersonic, air-launched tactical missile system that targets ground- and sea-based anti-aircraft systems, the release added.

AARGM is currently deployed with Navy and Marine Corps on the F/A-18C/D Hornet jets, F/A-18E/F Super Hornet jets; Navy and Royal Australian Air Force EA-18G Growler aircraft; and the Italian Air Force’s Tornado Electronic Combat aircraft. (UNI)