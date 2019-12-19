Upgraded version of multi-barrel rocket Pinaka test-fired successfully off Odisha coast

BALASORE: An upgraded version of India’s indigenously developed, the multi-barrel rocket launch system, ‘Pinaka’ was successfully test-fired from Proof and Experimental Establishment (PXE), Chandipur, a defence base on Odisha coast today.

Sources said Pinaka was successfully test-fired at around 12.05 PM and all mission objectives were met during the test and the weapon system achieved the desired accuracy by hitting the intended target with a high degree of precision. (AGENCIES)