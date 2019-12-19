Changing name of PoK does not alter fact that Pak is occupying Indian territory: MEA

NEW DELHI: The Government on Thursday said there may be reports about Pakistan changing the nomenclature of its illegal occupied Kashmir to the ‘Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Services’ but that will not alter the fact that Islamabad is ‘still occupying’ territory which is part of India.

“We have seen reports that there is an order apparently by the Pakistan Occupied Kashmir Government where they have changed the nomenclature…we are checking this. But I can only say that changing the nomenclature does not change the fact that Pakistan is still in illegal occupation of a territory which is a part of India,” MEA spokesman Raveesh Kumar told reporters here at the weekly media briefing. (AGENCIES)