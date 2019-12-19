CAA seeks to implement suggestions put across by Manmohan in 2003: MoS PMO

NEW DELHI: Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Thursday said the new citizenship law seeks to implement exactly the suggestions given by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in 2003 in Parliament, who had advocated for granting Indian citizenship for persecuted minorities from neighbouring countries.

He also attacked the Congress party for changing its stand on issues depending on the vote bank requirement or political expediency.

“Citizens Amendment Act (CAA) seeks to implement exactly the same suggestion which had been very effectively and logically put across by Dr Manmohan Singh in 2003 as the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha,” Singh told reporters. (AGENCIES)