Upgraded Bailey bridge re-launched

Excelsior Correspondent

RAMBAN, July 17: The 52 Road Construction Company (RCC) of General Reserve Engineering Force (GREF), Beacon has re-launched the upgraded Bailey bridge over Maitra nallah in 30hours.

The refurbished bridge was thrown open to public today afternoon at 2pm.

According to the Officer Commanding (OC), 52-RCC, GREF Shree Kumar Gautam, the load carrying capacity of this bridge on the old alignment of the National Highway has been increased from 30 ton to 70 ton.

The work on it was started on Saturday morning at 7.30 and was completed on Sunday at 2pm.

He thanked the Konkan Railways Corporation Ltd for providing some spare parts of the bridge.

Second-In-Command (2 IC)RK Verma alongwith Capt.Nishith Palliwal had supervised the project under the overall command of OC,SK Gautam

He said that since all heavy vehicles carrying heavy machinery passes over this bridge for its use in the ongoing national projects like Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramula-Railway Link (USBRL),1850 Sawlakot Hydel Project and Gypsum Mines besides way to Gool Sub-Division, so it’s upgradation was urgent.

Earlier, the GREF had launched a new bailey bridge in two days on the same road over Konsi nallah just a fortnight ago.

“It’s really a great achievement that GREF re-launched this important bridge within 30 hours without giving much trouble to locals as well as commuters,”said M Ayoub,a local retired engineer.