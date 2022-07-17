CRPF officer martyred in Pulwama attack

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 17: An Assistant Sub Inspector of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) who was injured in a militant attack today in Pulwama succumbed to his injuries at a hospital.

ASI Vinod Kumar of 182 battalion of CRPF was fired upon by militants at Gangoo Crossing in Pulwama this afternoon. He was critically injured in the attack and was removed to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Soon after the attack, the whole area was cordoned off to nab the attackers.

A police spokesman said here that today at about 1415 hrs, militants fired upon a joint naka party at Gangoo Crossing area of Pulwama in which one CRPF personnel attained martyrdom.

He said the preliminary investigation revealed that, militants taking advantage of nearby apple orchards fired indiscriminately upon a joint naka party near Gangoo Crossing area of Pulwama.

In this attack, one CRPF personnel ASI/GD Vinod Kumar was critically injured and was immediately shifted to nearby hospital for the treatment of his injuries where he succumbed to his injuries and attained martyrdom.

Police has registered a case under relevant Sections of law and initiated investigation. “Officers continue to work to establish the full circumstances of the terror crime. The whole area including orchards had been cordoned off with the help of reinforcement and search operation is in progress,” the spokesman said.