FAA aspirants’ hunger strike enters 4th day

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 17: The hunger strike of aspirants of Finance Account Assistant (FAA) posts for release of their final selection list entered 4th day, today.

While sitting outside Press Club Jammu, the protesting youngsters said they have come to know from various sources that Jammu and Kashmir Service Selection Board (JKSSB) is cancelling the recruitment of Finance Account Assistant. The protesters raised slogans against the JKSSB and alleged that malpractices are marring the career of deserving candidates as they are being forced to pay the price of those who cheated.

The protesters were carrying placards with slogans like ‘justice for meritorious candidates’ and ‘thanks for ruining our career’ written on them. They raised slogans against JKSSB. “After qualifying the exam we thought our unemployment woes would end but the delay in the declaration of results by the JKSSB has kept us in the middle of nowhere” they said.

“Almost the entire recruitment process for FAA has been completed and now, they are talking of scrapping it. Why does it take so long for the Government to question the recruitment process? We are not against the probe but that should be time-bound,” one of the protesters said, alleging that the rights of deserved candidates are being trampled in the name of the probe and alleged scams.

Another protester said, “We are not from rich families, we work hard day and night for almost 2 years to prepare for this exam and when the final selection list is about to come, it is being allegedly scrapped due to fault of some mischievous elements. If the entire list is scrapped, it will leave a thousand youth unemployed, disheartened and disappointed.”

The protesting candidates urged the LG Administration to immediately release their final selection list.