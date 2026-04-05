UP man held by Delhi police on suspicion of terror links

KUSHINAGAR/NEW DELHI, (UP), Apr 5: The Delhi Police’s Special Cell has detained a youth from Uttar Pradesh’s Kushinagar district on suspicion of involvement in terrorist activities and taken him to the national capital, officials said on Sunday.

According to Uttar Pradesh police, the youth, Rizwan Ahmad, of Chhawani area of Padrauna town, came under the scanner during the investigation of a case registered by the Special Cell.

A 10-member team led by Inspector Nishant Dahiya reached Padrauna late Saturday evening and, with assistance from local police, took Ahmad into custody, a senior UP Police officer said.

The Special Cell also seized his mobile phone, laptop and other electronic devices for examination.

A Delhi Police source said that they had been tracking Rizwan’s movements for a long time, and when he was located in Kushinagar, a team was dispatched.

He has been apprehended, and a lot of “incriminating material” has been recovered from him, the source added.

Kushinagar Superintendent of Police Keshav Kumar said information was being gathered about his family members and contacts, while heightened vigilance had been ordered across the district.

According to the UP Police, Ahmad had gone to Mumbai around a decade ago in search of employment; however, he was jailed in Mumbai from 2017 to 2023 after his name cropped up in another terror-related case. Reportedly, explosives were also recovered from his room at that time, in addition to phone records indicating international calls and links with ISIS. (PTI)