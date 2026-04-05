Second pilot of downed F-15E Jet in Iran safe: Trump

WASHINGTON, Apr 5: US President Donald Trump said the co-pilot of the F-15E jet shot down in Iran was safe, and that “one of the most daring search and rescue operations in US history” had been conducted to rescue him.

Earlier, CBS claimed citing sources that one of the pilots had been rescued and evacuated by two US military helicopters.

“My fellow Americans, over the past several hours, the United States Military pulled off one of the most daring Search and Rescue Operations in U.S. History, for one of our incredible Crew Member Officers, who also happens to be a highly respected Colonel, and who I am thrilled to let you know is now SAFE and SOUND!” Trump said on Truth Social.

The US president added that the military had been monitoring the pilot’s location for 24 hours. The pilot was injured, but according to Trump, he is fine.

“At my direction, the U.S. Military sent dozens of aircraft, armed with the most lethal weapons in the World, to retrieve him,” Trump said. “This is the first time in military memory that two U.S. Pilots have been rescued, separately, deep in Enemy Territory.”

According to the Washington Post, the US plane that crashed in Iran is believed to be an F-15E fighter-bomber with a two-man crew.

The Tasnim news agency previously reported that the Iranian military might have captured the American pilot, who ejected after Iranian air defences shot down the plane.

(UNI)