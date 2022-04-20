Unscheduled power cuts continue in Samba: Kundal

Excelsior Correspondent

SAMBA, Apr 20: Former Minister and senior leader of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Yash Pal Kundal today organized a press conference at Samba regarding the unscheduled power cuts.

Briefing the media, former Minister and senior leader of Aam Aadmi Party, Yash Pal Kundal said that the unscheduled power cuts have continued in Samba for the last many days. The people of Samba and its adjoining areas are facing a lot of trouble during peak Summer days. Not only this, the unscheduled power cuts are continuing for more than four to five hours during the day, and the power cuts have remained the same during night hours. Due to this, the old age persons and newly born babies are also facing a lot of trouble but the concerned department is totally silent on this issue.

He also said that the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi is coming to Palli village of district Samba on April 24. We will give a grand welcome to him and also appeal him about regularization of all casual workers who are serving in different departments since long so that they can nurture of their children in good way and the casual workers have high hopes from the Government.

He further said that the Lieutenant Governor had assured that electricity would be provided to the people round the clock but the people are not getting 24 hours power supply but the unscheduled power cuts increased day by day. Although the unscheduled power cuts continue in Samba district, the people are facing a lot of troubles on hot Summer days.

He appealed to the Lieutenant Governor to intervene in the matter and also should provide 24 hours power supply to the people so that people cannot face a lot of troubles during the peak Summer days.

Among others present on this occasion Rajeshwar Singh,Arun Khajuria, Mohinder Singh and others.