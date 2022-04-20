J&K EPFO employees go on indefinite strike

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 20: Employees of Jammu & Kashmir Employees Provident Fund Organization (J&K EPFO) at Jammu went on indefinite strike today in support of their demands.

As a part of the strike, the employees of the Organization staged a sit-in protest at Divisional Provident Office, Railway Road, Jammu, under the aegis of J&K Employees Provident Fund Staff Welfare Association.

A number of J&K EPFO employees participated in the protest dharna and appealed the authorities to safeguard their service interest and settle their pending issues which include, release of budget/salary, conducting DPC meeting and HR issues.

The Association members expressed their concern over the delay tactics being adopted by the authorities for merger of J&K EPFO employees to the Central EPFO. It was also emphasized that the feeding accounts of the organizations have been shifted to Central EPFO since 11/2019 but the salaries/grades of J&K EPFO employees have not been fixed as per their counterparts in Central EPFO.

They further stated that the Association made a number of representations to J&K EPFO authorities as well as Central EPFO but no heed was paid to their burning issues despite fact that the transition of Corpus of J&K EPFO to Central EPFO is almost complete.

The protesting employees said that a delegation of senior officers of Central EPFO also met with officers of J&K EPFO and assured them absorption of staff in Central EPFO but pointed out that the option to work in either of the EPFO is still pending at administrative level in J&K and without it is not possible for them to go ahead.

The Association said it has appealed the authorities to settle its demands by or before April 18 but its warning was ignored and the Association had to go on strike from today.