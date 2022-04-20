BJP honours Goa, INA freedom fighters, other unsung heroes

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 20: Former Dy. CM, Dr. Nirmal Singh and Kavinder Gupta, former Minister, Sat Sharma, former Minister, Devinder Singh Rana, former MLCs, Ramesh Arora, and Ajay Bharti, spokesperson, Abhijeet Jasrotia and other senior party leaders participated in the programme which was organized under the guidance of BJP Library In charge and “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” programme Incharge Prof. Kulbhushan Mohtra.

On the occasion party honoured Goa, INA freedom fighters and other unsung heroes.

Jyoti Bhalla received the honour on behalf of Pt. Ram Nath Prabakar. Gurdev Singh received the honour on behalf of Bachan Singh Panchi. Ramesh Arora received the honour on behalf of Ram Lal Arora. Swami Raj received the honour on behalf of Shahed Amar Nath Bhagat. Yogeshwar Sharma received the honour on behalf of Davinder Krishan Shastri. Roshan Lal, Vijay Kumar received the honour on behalf of Krishan Lal Bagi. Bharat Bhushan received the honour on behalf of Dr. Shiv Lal Ji. Naresh Kattal received the honour on behalf of Dr. Swami Raj Kattal. Ram Kesh Sharma received the honour on behalf of Pt. Chajju Ram Sharma. Varinder Rawal received the honour on behalf of Amar Nath Vaishnavi. Tribhavan Ganju received the honour on behalf of Amar Nath Ganju. Koul received the honour on behalf of Cap.(retd) Amit Koul. Senhal Arora received the honour on behalf of Prem Chand Arora. Vijay Bhagotra (present Secretary Vridh Ashram) received the honour.

Freedom fighters from Goa Andolan, Shekhar Sen received the honour on behalf of Late Sham Lal Sen. Sanjay Wazir received the honour on behalf of Om Prakash Wazir. Ajay Singh Manhas received the honour on behalf of late Thakur Sehdev Singh Ex-MLA. Vimal Gupta received the honour on behalf of Surjit Kumar Gupta. Bharat Bhushan Sharma received the honour on behalf of Atma Ram Sharma.

Freedom fighters of INA. Deepkia Rana Special Secretary Government of J&K Housing Department received on behalf of Lt. Col. Narain Singh. Sukhdev Singh received the honour on behalf of S.N.K. Uttain Singh. Hardev Singh received the honour on behalf of late Agrag Singh. Raj Singh received the honour on behalf of Late Balwant Singh. Sukhminder Singh received the honour on behalf of Gain Singh. Surinder Singh received the honour on behalf of Jamedar Prakash Singh, Victoria Cross. Similar programmes were held in the organizational Districts of Kathua, Samba, Rajouri, Poonch, Udhampur, Doda and Kishtwar.