UNSC allows Hafiz Saeed to withdraw money from his bank account for basic expenses

UNITED NATIONS: Mumbai attack mastermind and banned JuD chief Hafiz Saeed has been allowed by an anti-terror committee of the UN Security Council to withdraw money from his bank account for basic expenses on Pakistan’s request.
Saeed-led Jamaat-ud-Dawah (JuD) is the front organization for the Lashkar-e-Taiba which is responsible for carrying out the 2008 Mumbai attacks that killed 166 people. (AGENCIES)
